Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing Indian Republic Day As Black Day Today

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Kashmiris observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris worldwide, including those on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), are observing India’s Republic Day Sunday as Black Day to highlight New Delhi’s continued denial of their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations have called for protests to mark the day.

A complete shutdown was observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while anti-India rallies are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and major global cities.

These demonstrations aim to convey to the international community that India, as the occupier of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, lacks the moral and legal authority to celebrate its Republic Day in the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, posters have appeared across Srinagar and other parts of IIOJK, condemning India’s illegal occupation and urging the United Nations to fulfil its promise of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. The posters, displayed by Hurriyat organizations, carry slogans like “Indian Republic Day is a Black Day for Kashmiris” and “UN must act to deliver justice to Kashmir.”

Featuring images of jailed Hurriyat leaders, the posters further highlight the ongoing atrocities and repression faced by the people of the region under Indian rule.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

10 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

12 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

13 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

14 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

14 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan