Kashmiris Observing Indian Republic Day As Black Day Today
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris worldwide, including those on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), are observing India’s Republic Day Sunday as Black Day to highlight New Delhi’s continued denial of their UN-recognized right to self-determination.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations have called for protests to mark the day.
A complete shutdown was observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while anti-India rallies are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and major global cities.
These demonstrations aim to convey to the international community that India, as the occupier of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, lacks the moral and legal authority to celebrate its Republic Day in the disputed territory.
Meanwhile, posters have appeared across Srinagar and other parts of IIOJK, condemning India’s illegal occupation and urging the United Nations to fulfil its promise of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. The posters, displayed by Hurriyat organizations, carry slogans like “Indian Republic Day is a Black Day for Kashmiris” and “UN must act to deliver justice to Kashmir.”
Featuring images of jailed Hurriyat leaders, the posters further highlight the ongoing atrocities and repression faced by the people of the region under Indian rule.
