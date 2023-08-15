Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing India’s Independence Day As Black Day Today

Abdullah Hussain Published August 15, 2023

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

There is a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Sri Nagar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, on Tuesday, as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

Black flags have been hoisted everywhere while protest rallies will be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Kashmiris across the world will also hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

