ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, on Sunday, as Black Day to register protest against India's continued illegal occupation of their homeland and Modi-led fascist Indian government's illegal actions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day was marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in IIOJK call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The shutdown in IIOJK is part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat 10-Day Resistance being observed on the call of the APHC from August 05 to August 15.

The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw world's attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

APHC and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements have said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

All roads leading to a cricket stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar, the main venue of official function, have been sealed. Indian forces' personnel are resorting to technical surveillance including the use of drones to monitor the movement of the people.

The troops and police personnel are searching vehicles randomly and checking and frisking people at several places across the valley, especially around the venues of the August 15 functions.

The occupation authorities have ordered all government employees to attend the Indian Independence Day functions.

Indian forces have conveyed a warning to the father of popular martyred youth leader Burhan Wani, who is a school principal, that if he did not unfurl the Indian flag on India's Independence Day, he along with fellow teachers would lose the job.