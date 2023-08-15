Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing India's Independence Day As Black Day Today

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day in protest against New Delhi's illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Kashmiris across the world are staging anti-India demonstrations to draw the world's attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership in its statement said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The leaders said India is rejoicing in its freedom but killing Kashmiris for demanding the same. Isn't it a matter of shame for New Delhi? They pointed out that Indian armed forces have mercilessly killed over 500,000 Kashmiris in the last 76 years but are still observing their Independence Day in the territory shamelessly.

New Delhi, they added, is celebrating its freedom from Britishers, today, but denying the same to the IIOJK people.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed in strength in every nook and corner of the territory, subjecting the people to immense discomfort.

