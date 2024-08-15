Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing India's Independence Day As Black Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Kashmiris observing India's Independence Day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing India's 78th Independence Day today, as Black Day to protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC leaders, currently jailed in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, had urged Kashmiris to send a strong message to India that they reject its occupation and demand their fundamental right to self-determination.

In their statements, they have appealed the international community to pressure India to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The leaders reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take ongoing plebiscite demand to its logical conclusion.

On the other hand, Indian authorities have tightened restrictions across occupied Jammu and Kashmir on eve of India's Independence Day.

