Kashmiris Observing India's Independence Day As Black Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing India's 78th Independence Day today, as Black Day to protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.
The APHC leaders, currently jailed in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, had urged Kashmiris to send a strong message to India that they reject its occupation and demand their fundamental right to self-determination.
In their statements, they have appealed the international community to pressure India to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
The leaders reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take ongoing plebiscite demand to its logical conclusion.
On the other hand, Indian authorities have tightened restrictions across occupied Jammu and Kashmir on eve of India's Independence Day.
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 38 kg drugs; arrests eight accused24 minutes ago
-
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz35 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed54 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water54 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs54 minutes ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:54 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)60 minutes ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise1 hour ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise2 hours ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD2 hours ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar extends admission date till August 202 hours ago
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested2 hours ago