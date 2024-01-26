Kashmiris Observing India’s Republic Day As Black Day Today, Amid Shutdown In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing India’s Republic Day on Friday (today) as a Black Day in protest against India’s persistent denial of their right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, a call for the observance of the 'Black Day' has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat organizations.
In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), a complete strike is being observed, while anti-India demonstrations and rallies have been planned in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and various world capitals.
Jailed APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and incarcerated senior leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, both detained in India’s Tihar jail, reiterated the call for a Black Day in every corner of the territory.
APHC leaders and affiliated parties condemned India for a reign of terror, including widespread repression, frequent cordon and search operations, random arrests, and restrictions on businesses and social activities.
They called upon the people to boycott all Indian celebrations, sending a clear message that Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and are determined to secure their right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shahera expresses condolence over demise of senior journalist3 minutes ago
-
46 children died of pneumonia in three hospitals in city so far13 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held during police encounter13 minutes ago
-
2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi33 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat33 minutes ago
-
Injured teenager succumbed to injuries33 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Several injured in Metro bus-coaster collision in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held, hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Qawwali evening at Pakistan's France embassy mesmerises audience2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president3 hours ago
-
Political parties enjoying level playing field, voters free to elect representatives: PM11 hours ago