Kashmiris Observing India’s Republic Day As Black Day Today, Amid Shutdown In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today, amid shutdown in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing India’s Republic Day on Friday (today) as a Black Day in protest against India’s persistent denial of their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a call for the observance of the 'Black Day' has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat organizations.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), a complete strike is being observed, while anti-India demonstrations and rallies have been planned in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and various world capitals.

Jailed APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and incarcerated senior leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, both detained in India’s Tihar jail, reiterated the call for a Black Day in every corner of the territory.

APHC leaders and affiliated parties condemned India for a reign of terror, including widespread repression, frequent cordon and search operations, random arrests, and restrictions on businesses and social activities.

They called upon the people to boycott all Indian celebrations, sending a clear message that Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and are determined to secure their right to self-determination.

