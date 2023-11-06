Kashmiris observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Monday, to reiterate their resolve to carry on the martyrs’ mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindutva fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, special prayers were offered in all mosques for the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke, and progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

The Jammu massacre of 1947 is marked as the darkest day on 6th November as the Jammu massacre was the first genocide after the 2nd World War on such a massive scale.

Kashmiris observe the day every year to remember sacrifices of Jammu Muslims.

The United Peace Alliance in Jammu organized a program to pay tributes to the martyrs today.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders paying tributes to the Jammu martyrs appealed to the world community to take immediate steps to stop merciless killings of the Kashmiris rendering unprecedented sacrifices for a great cause for the last several decades.

They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.