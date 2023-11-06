Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Kashmiris observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Monday, to reiterate their resolve to carry on the martyrs’ mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindutva fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, special prayers were offered in all mosques for the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke, and progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

The Jammu massacre of 1947 is marked as the darkest day on 6th November as the Jammu massacre was the first genocide after the 2nd World War on such a massive scale.

Kashmiris observe the day every year to remember sacrifices of Jammu Muslims.

The United Peace Alliance in Jammu organized a program to pay tributes to the martyrs today.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders paying tributes to the Jammu martyrs appealed to the world community to take immediate steps to stop merciless killings of the Kashmiris rendering unprecedented sacrifices for a great cause for the last several decades.

They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Progress Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir November World War Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan