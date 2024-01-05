Open Menu

Kashmiris Observing Right To Self-Determination Day Today

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) and across the world are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day, today, to reaffirm their resolve to continue their freedom struggle till they achieve it.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on this day in 1949 the United Nations had passed a resolution recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day was marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences, across the world to remind the UN of its obligation of implementing its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

The January 05, 1949 resolution provides the base for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. It is unfortunate that the World Body has failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, posters again surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling upon the United Nations to take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute as per its resolution passed on 5 January 1949.

The posters, displayed by pro-freedom organizations, said that India was continuously denying the Kashmiris the right to self-determination recognized by the United Nations through its resolutions.

The posters with pictures of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Dr Hameed Fayaz asked the World Body to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

