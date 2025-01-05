Kashmiris Observing Self-determination Day With Renewed Resolve
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe are observing January 5 as the Right to Self-Determination Day, pledging to continue their struggle for freedom through a plebiscite as guaranteed by the United Nations.
According to Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, the observance commemorates the United Nations Security Council resolution passed on this day in 1949, affirming the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.
Events including rallies, seminars, and conferences are being held worldwide to remind the UN of its responsibility to implement its resolutions and alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris enduring Indian oppression for decades.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the global community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill its promise to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.
The statement highlights the worsening situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), where the BJP-led Indian regime has intensified state terrorism since August 5, 2019. Arbitrary arrests, economic hardships, and denial of basic rights have plunged the region into despair.
The APHC appealed to the international community to halt the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris and press India to resolve the dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remembered on his 97th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observing Self-determination Day with renewed resolve2 minutes ago
-
PML-N always supports meaningful dialogue: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
Health sector in D I Khan severely affected by Climate Change32 minutes ago
-
Two policemen killed, five injured in Sukkur police van accident42 minutes ago
-
Global intervention on Kashmiris right to self determination urged42 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of musician Master Nazir Ali observed1 hour ago
-
Seraiki Music: A timeless symphony of culture, emotions2 hours ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attack in Turbat11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister orders swift action against Bagan attack perpetrators12 hours ago
-
Embargoed: Not to be published/broadcast/telecast before 5th Jan* Shaheed Bhutto reshaped destiny of ..13 hours ago
-
NA speaker calls for global action on Kashmir’s right to self-determination13 hours ago