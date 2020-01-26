UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC Observed Indian Republic Day As Black Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day, in protest against India's continued denial of their right to self-determination.

Call for observance of the Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum.

The day is marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.This year, the observance of the Black Day is also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of occupied Kashmir imposed by India for the past almost six months since August 5, last year.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will also be held in Pakistan and Azad Kashmi.

