Kashmiris on both sides of LoC to celebrate Eid ul Azha with religious fervour

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 11 (APP):Kashmiris living in Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control as all set to celebrate the sanctified festival of Eid ul Azha on Monday with religious zeal and fervour.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Palestine and the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Muslim population of the turbulent curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state may not be able to participate in Eid prayers congregations.

The valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, however, reportedly determined to celebrate Eid ul Azha despite the exceptional restrictions imposed by the occupational Indian forces.

The biggest Eid prayer congregations are reportedly scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held at ancient Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, reports reaching from across the LoC said.

Other big Eid congregations will be held, despite all strict restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report said.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, special Eid ul Azha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts.