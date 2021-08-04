UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC To Observe Black Day Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and all over the world will observe Black Day on tomorrow (August 5), to convey a strong message to India and the international community that they reject New Delhi's illegal actions taken on that day in 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day will be marked by complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout between 8:00pm to 8:30pm as part of the beginning of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance, Calendar released by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar.

A march towards Lal Chowk will also be conducted on August 5. Black flags will be displayed while special prayers will be offered in the evening on each day of the Ashra-e-Muzahamat.

The Kashmiris will pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azeemat Shaikh Abdul Aziz and other martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary on August 11.

On August 14, the Pakistan's Independence Day, special prayer meetings will be held for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

As per the protest calendar, India's Independence Day on August 15 will be observed as Black Day.

Black flags will be hoisted while protest rallies be organized against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

All Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Yasmeen Raja, Hilal Ahmad War, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Ghulam Nabi Wasim, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League and Democratic Justice Party in their statements supported the call for shutdown.

Senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi's Tihar jail said India cannot distort historical facts on Kashmir through its military might. He said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India's illegal occupation and are fighting for freedom of their homeland from the Indian yoke for the past over seven decades.

