Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC Will Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and all over the world will observe Youm-e-Istehsal, tomorrow, August 5, to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government's illegal action taken on that day in 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, The Bharatiya Janata Party Indian government and its Modi regime under the barrel of gun in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe Black Day on 5th August to convey a strong message to the world that Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Illegally detained APHC leadership, including Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi and Molvi Bashir Ahmad in their separate messages from an Indian jail, said August 5, 2019 is one of the blackest days in IIOJK.

They said the purpose of observing the day as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is to sensitize the international community about New Delhi's brutal repression being carried out by its over one million occupation troops in the territory.

They said the four years constant siege and continued Indian state terrorism have wreaked havoc in the entire occupied territory, which has been turned into a torture chamber by the communal Hindutva Modi regime.

APHC leaders Yasmeen Raja, Ghulam Nabi War, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Syed Attuallah and Narendar Singh Khalsa in their statements said Kashmiris do not accept Narendra Modi-led Indian government's illegal and unconstitutional actions of 05 August, 2019 and will continue their struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of India's illegal and unconstitutional actions in a UN-mandated disputed territory.

APHC-AJK Information Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shameem Shawl, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Gulshan Ahmed in their statements said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and abrogation of its special status is not only a violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir but also a blatant violation of international law.

They added that lasting peace could not be established in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was resolved according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

More Stories From Pakistan