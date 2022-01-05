UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC, World Observe Right To Sef-Determination Day Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world observe right to Sef-Determination Day today

The United Nations Security Council on January 5, 1949 passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day today (Wednesday).

It was on the 5th of January 1949, when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

On January 4, In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Police in Okey area of the district.

Related Topics

India Resolution World Army Police United Nations Jammu January Media From

Recent Stories

realme Introduces its Most Premium Flagship realme ..

Realme Introduces its Most Premium Flagship realme GT 2 Pro

8 minutes ago
 TECNO plans its first Sensor-Shift integrated Andr ..

TECNO plans its first Sensor-Shift integrated Android Phone

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

3 hours ago
 Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

11 hours ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.