Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world observed Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over observed Black Day on Thursday (October 27) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The day was marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Protest marches, rallies and seminars were held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019.

Call for the observance of the shutdown and Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

APHC in a statement in Srinagar asked the Kashmiris to demonstrate to the world that they would not rest till Jammu and Kashmir was liberated from Indian slavery.

It urged the global community to give up its criminal silence on the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and take practical steps to force New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions.