Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC, World Over Observing Youm-e-Istehsaal Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2023 | 03:34 PM

The scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outrightly reject actions taken by Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their homeland.

One Minute silence was observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are also airing special programmes to highlight the Kashmiris' struggle and expose Indian illegal actions on August 5, 2019.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has appealed to Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India today that they will never accept India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

He said that protest rallies would be held in important world capitals to highlight the nefarious designs of the Indian government and the ongoing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rallies, and protest demonstrations were held across the state to condemn illegal actions of India and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

In capital Muzaffarabad, a protest rally led by Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq was taken out from High Court Ground to the assembly gate amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The participants demanded that India restore the special status of the Occupied Kashmir.

