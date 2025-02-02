Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement stands as a legitimate struggle in line with international laws and UN resolutions:

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement stands as a legitimate struggle in accordance with international laws and UN resolutions.

He was talking to Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who called on Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Both the leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest with particular focus on the Kashmir issue.

The duo agreed on accelerating efforts to strengthen the Kashmir freedom movement and highlight the plight of Kashmiri people both at the national and international levels.

The AJK Prime Minister continued that Kashmiris have been fighting for decades against India's illegal occupation and to achieve their legitimate political and democratic rights. The Indian government, he said, had deprived Kashmiris of their basic human rights. Denouncing the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, the PM stated that India was using every inhuman tactic to crush Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination.

Hailing Pakistan's consistent support for Kashmiris' just cause, he said that the country's unwavering support has always been a morale booster for the people of the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan and its people have supported the people of Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir in every difficult time," the PM remarked. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, appreciated the JI's significant contribution to the Kashmir freedom movement, saying that the party has actively participated in the freedom struggle, the resettlement of Kashmiri refugees, and other welfare works in the liberated territory.

"The JI has always played a positive role, be it the resettlement of refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir or helping quake survivors or disaster affectees in Azad Kashmir," the PM maintained.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also hosted a dinner in honor of the JI chief, which was attended, among others, by government ministers including Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, Minister Local Government Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Rashid Turabi, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi, and others. On this occasion, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman thanked the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for his hospitality.

