Kashmiris Oppressed By India Highly Reprehensible, Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:09 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Manwa Tuesday said that the way Kashmiri people have been oppressed by India for the last seven decades was highly reprehensible.

Talking to APP, he said that old, young, women and even innocent children were being brutally murdered just because they were fighting for their rights.

He said that India was using new tactics day by day to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for independence.

The manner in which the unarmed people of Occupied Kashmir were fighting against the Indian Army for their freedom was commendable, he added.

He said that In Sha Allah their struggle would be successful and they would start a new life with peace and prosperity

