Kashmiris paid tribute at seminar, rally in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) was observed across the district on Saturday with a pledge that moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris would continue till their freedom.

The day started with special prayers at the city mosques for success of struggle of Kashmiri people. A seminar and a rally were arranged under the aegis of the City District Government. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar led the rally, while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority Kashif Zia, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Zahid Iqbal, former MPA Mian Tahir Jameel, officers of various departments and a large number of students attended the event.

The rally started from Municipal Corporation Hall, and the participants marched on various roads up to Station House. They were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner presided over a seminar at Municipal Corporation Hall and said that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris and it would extend full support to their freedom struggle. He said that Indian Premier Narendra Modi and his forces were committing barbarism in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last seven decades. Therefore, the world community should take immediate notice of the situation and resolve the long-standing issue.

He said that Pakistani nation presented salute to Kashmiri people as they were continuing their freedom struggle despite difficult situation in the valley. He said that the day was not far when Kashmir would get independence and the Indian government would have to pay for its cruelty and tyranny against Kashmiris.