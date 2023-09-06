Kashmiris pays tribute to Pakistani martyrs of 1965 war on Defense Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid rich tributes to the Pakistani martyrs of the 1965 war on Pakistan Defence Day, today.

While Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day, today, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir stand with the country to honor the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani soldiers and citizens in defending their motherland against India in 1965.

On September 6 every year, Pakistanis remind the world that the Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the Pakistan Movement, Kashmir media service reported.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Saleem Zargar, Fayyaz Hussain Jafri, Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Molvi Musaib Nadvi, Junaid-ul-Islam and Muhammad Umar in their statements issued in Srinagar said that when India challenged the existence of Pakistan in 1965, the Pakistani armed forces and the entire nation stood like a leaden wall in front of India's aggression and thwarted its nefarious designs.

They said India never accepted the creation of Pakistan and right from day one, it has been hatching conspiracies against its security. They prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantor of the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The APHC leaders said that India had illegally occupied the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and since then has been denying the right to self-determination to Kashmiris and also killing them for demanding this right.

They said that Pakistan is a great advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination. They said the Kashmir dispute is the basic cause of tension between Pakistan and India.

They added that the relations between the two countries cannot become normal without settling this dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The APHC leaders said that Jammu and Kashmir is a natural part of Pakistan and its one part is under illegal occupation of India where the Kashmiri people have been struggling to free it from the Indian clutches since 1947.

They said Kashmiris and Pakistanis share strong religious, historical, cultural and geographical bonds and no power on earth can stop Kashmir's genuine demand to become part of Pakistan.

They maintained that the Kashmir movement is in fact the continuation of the Pakistan Movement as Pakistan will only be complete when the entire Jammu and Kashmir becomes its part.

The APHC leaders said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had rightly called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.