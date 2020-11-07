UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris People Craving To Unite With Pakistan Always Disregarded: Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 12:57 PM

Kashmiris people craving to unite with Pakistan always disregarded: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Saturday that Kashmiris people craving to unite with the Pakistan had always disregarded by successive Indian government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Saturday that Kashmiris people craving to unite with the Pakistan had always disregarded by successive Indian government.

The only demand of the Kashmiris is to get the right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions so that they can decide for their future; he said this while talking in the current affairs program of Radio Pakistan.

He appreciated the courage and motivation of brave Kashmiris that despite the use of pallet guns and cluster bombs by Indian forces against them.

"The Kashmiris have not stepped back an inch from the demand of their fundamental right".

In meanwhile the UN Secretary General has urged India to respect human rights in IIOJ&K. Moreover, UNSC held three meetings on Kashmir issue after a gap of over 50 years.

He further said the Indian government wants to change the demography of the valley by settling outsiders there, but it will never be easy for the fascist government to do it easily.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations From Government

Recent Stories

Trump Advisors Urge President to Prepare For Defea ..

3 minutes ago

PTI- led govt made significant reforms in educatio ..

3 minutes ago

'We're going to win this race': Biden confident of ..

4 minutes ago

1,502 new Coronavirus cases reported; 20 deaths in ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Sees Highest Daily Growth in COVID-19 Case ..

47 minutes ago

Sputnik V to Be 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Presented for ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.