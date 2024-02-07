Kashmiris Pin Great Hopes On Pakistan Polls: Ex-PM AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) President Muslim Conference and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Wednesday said that Kashmiris in both parts of the state had pinned great hopes on the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.
Ex-PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir said, "Kashmiris are hopeful that the pro-Kashmir forces will emerge victorious in the elections and that the Kashmir issue will be resolved peacefully through the implementation of UN resolutions."
Sardar Attique Khan made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of Mothers and Wives of Kashmiri martyrs here Wednesday.
"We salute mothers and wives of brave Kashmiri martyrs offering lives in ongoing Kashmir struggle for a great cause", he added.
Sardar Attique also condemned the unabated Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K and said, "India will have to reverse its anti-Kashmir policies sooner or later."
APP/ahr/378
