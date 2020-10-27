Kashmiris pledge continuing struggle for right to self determination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Kashmirs on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) were observing the black day on Tuesday (Oct 27) with the firm resolve to continue their just struggle for the settlement of Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations, said Spokesman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) (Jammu and Kashmir Chapter) Abdul Hameed Lone.

Talking to APP, he said over 500,000 Kashmiris have so far sacrificed their lives against the brutal Indian operation but the morale of Kashmiris was still high despite brutalities. The main aim of observing Black Day was to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

On that day, India had occupied Kashmir by sending its troops in Srinagar illegally and unconstitutionally, he said adding that Kashmiris and human rights organisations would hold protest demonstrations and rallies across the country on Tuesday – demanding that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

Indian occupied forces have suspended internet services in the IIOJK, he said adding that Kashmiris welcome the support of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars were being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on October, 27, 1947.

The day will be marked by complete shutdown in the occupied territory. Call for the observance of the day as Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations.

It was on October 27, in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it while violating international standards of law and justice, he concluded.