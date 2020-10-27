UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Pledge Continuing Struggle For Right To Self Determination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kashmiris pledge continuing struggle for right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Kashmirs on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) were observing the black day on Tuesday (Oct 27) with the firm resolve to continue their just struggle for the settlement of Kashmir dispute through a free and fair plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations, said Spokesman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) (Jammu and Kashmir Chapter) Abdul Hameed Lone.

Talking to APP, he said over 500,000 Kashmiris have so far sacrificed their lives against the brutal Indian operation but the morale of Kashmiris was still high despite brutalities. The main aim of observing Black Day was to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

On that day, India had occupied Kashmir by sending its troops in Srinagar illegally and unconstitutionally, he said adding that Kashmiris and human rights organisations would hold protest demonstrations and rallies across the country on Tuesday – demanding that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

Indian occupied forces have suspended internet services in the IIOJK, he said adding that Kashmiris welcome the support of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars were being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on October, 27, 1947.

The day will be marked by complete shutdown in the occupied territory. Call for the observance of the day as Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations.

It was on October 27, in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it while violating international standards of law and justice, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Internet World Army United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All

Recent Stories

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

4 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

16 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 88 more COVID-19 cases, 26,043 in ..

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally nears 8 million, total deat ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Pushing Ahead With Agricultural Projects Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Planning to Meet With MMA Fighter Nurmagomed ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.