Kashmiris' pledge to continue freedom struggle reaffirmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to continue their just struggle till they achieve the inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Butt called upon the international community to facilitate a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India to resolve the internationally-accepted Kashmir dispute.

He condemned the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory saying that Indian brutalities could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their freedom goal.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Modi-led fascist Indian government is using National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to implicate Hurriyat leaders and activists in fake cases to break their resolve for right to self-determination.

The report maintained that more than 13,000 Kashmiris have been put behind bars since August 5, 2019, while 161,163 were arrested over the past 30 years in IIOJK.

The report pointed out that senior Hurriyat leaders like Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Aasiya Andrabi have been detained in worst conditions in New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail.

APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a protest rally organized by various social and human rights organizations in Jammu said that Modi government has unleashed a war against Kashmiris and minorities. Hurriyat leader Farida Bahenji in a statement demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris from Indian jails.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited Tiken area of Pulwama to express sympathy with the victims of Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, Modi government has forced dwellers to stay indoors and shopkeepers to shut their businesses in the name of so-called District Development Council elections being staged in Islamabad and other parts of the territory, tomorrow. Indian troops have been deployed in strength to prevent anti-India and pro-freedom protests.

At least three people were injured in a stone-pelting related incident on an election rally organized by BJP in Tarkol Bal area of Pattan.