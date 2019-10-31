UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris' Pledge To Fight Against India's Illegal Occupation : PTI AJK Leader

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Kashmiris' pledge to fight against India's illegal occupation : PTI AJK Leader

Rejecting Modi led fascist regime's move to annex occupied Jammu Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories the General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Masadiq Khan here on Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle at all levels to restore and retrieve the erstwhile state's historical identity and its territorial integrity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Rejecting Modi led fascist regime's move to annex occupied Jammu Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories the General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Masadiq Khan here on Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle at all levels to restore and retrieve the erstwhile state's historical identity and its territorial integrity.

Terming Kashmir as an indivisible entity the PTI leader said that Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control will never accept this forcible division and disintegration of their motherland. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to fight against India's illegal occupation Khan said that the struggle for the revival of nationhood and national identity will continue despite all odds.

Referring to international covenants the PTI General Secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. India's bifurcation move he said was a flagrant violation of the UNSC resolutions, which clearly states that no party, whatsoever, can alter the status of Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally.

Urging world community to take effective notice of the prevailing political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir he said that BJP government was hell bent on to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Line Of Control Jammu All Government

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", say ..

4 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns 44 mln from travel services' expo ..

8 minutes ago

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia ..

8 minutes ago

MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secret ..

9 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai expre ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.