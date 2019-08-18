UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Plight Saddens Everyone: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Kashmiris plight saddens everyone: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that every eye and heart was saddened over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these remarks in connection with the World Humanitarian Day.

He said Kashmiri people have been deprived of all their human rights on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.

The chief minister, in his message, said that there was a dire need to promote the golden principles of love towards humanity for setting up of a peaceful society which will be free from color, creed or race biases.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that islam is a religion of love with humanity and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) set an example of love and affection towards entire humanity, which will always be remembered.

He said the greatness of humanity lies in serving and loving fellow human beings.

The CM said that on the one hand, the world is celebrating "World Humanitarian Day", and on the other, India crossed all limits of humiliation of humanity.

The Narendra Modi government in India should look into its conscience on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, he added.

Buzdar said that a peaceful society could not be formed without adopting the principles of love and humanity. It is a moral obligation of every individual to help the ailing humanity, he concluded.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Punjab Narendra Modi Sunday Gold Moral All From Government Race Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

2 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

3 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

3 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

3 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.