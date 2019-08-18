Kashmiris plight saddens everyone: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that every eye and heart was saddened over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these remarks in connection with the World Humanitarian Day.

He said Kashmiri people have been deprived of all their human rights on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day.

The chief minister, in his message, said that there was a dire need to promote the golden principles of love towards humanity for setting up of a peaceful society which will be free from color, creed or race biases.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that islam is a religion of love with humanity and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) set an example of love and affection towards entire humanity, which will always be remembered.

He said the greatness of humanity lies in serving and loving fellow human beings.

The CM said that on the one hand, the world is celebrating "World Humanitarian Day", and on the other, India crossed all limits of humiliation of humanity.

The Narendra Modi government in India should look into its conscience on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, he added.

Buzdar said that a peaceful society could not be formed without adopting the principles of love and humanity. It is a moral obligation of every individual to help the ailing humanity, he concluded.