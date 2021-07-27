ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Tuesday said, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had fully trusted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agenda during election campaign.

He said PTI led government in AJK will promote tourism industry, introduce police reforms and Sehat Card for the provision of modern health facilities to the people of area.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled five years in AJK but did nothing for the welfare of people, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that PTI leadership had talked about the problems being faced by the AJK people and promised to solve those problems after forming the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at all international fora and won the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people.

Murad Saeed lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was holding meetings with Pakistan's enemies in London besides criticizing the national institutions including armed forces.