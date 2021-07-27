UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Posed Confidence In PTI's Agenda: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Kashmiris posed confidence in PTI's agenda: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed Tuesday said, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had fully trusted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agenda during election campaign.

He said PTI led government in AJK will promote tourism industry, introduce police reforms and Sehat Card for the provision of modern health facilities to the people of area.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled five years in AJK but did nothing for the welfare of people, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that PTI leadership had talked about the problems being faced by the AJK people and promised to solve those problems after forming the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at all international fora and won the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people.

Murad Saeed lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was holding meetings with Pakistan's enemies in London besides criticizing the national institutions including armed forces.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Government Industry

Recent Stories

PBC delegation calls on Lahore High Court Chief Ju ..

6 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 41 - Au ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, KSA underline need to further broaden bi ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes Restoration of Communication Cha ..

33 minutes ago

Jam Kamal chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situa ..

33 minutes ago

Pak-Belarus bilateral consultations focus on whole ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.