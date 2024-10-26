Kashmiris prepare to mark black day: A call against illegal occupation of IIOJ&K

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Kashmiris living in all provinces of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir are all set to observe Kashmir black day on Sunday.

They would hold banners and placards to condemn the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.

From Chitral to Khyber and Waziristan to Kohistan, Kashmiris settled in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have planned different programs including protest demonstrations, walks and rallies to strongly condemn the illegal annexation of Indian troops at Srinagar 77 years ago which is a sheer violation of Indo-Pakistan patrician plan and UN Charter.

Besides rallies and seminars, photo exhibitions highlighting Indian forces’ war crimes and human rights abuses would be highlighted.

Similarly, debate competitions on different aspects of the lingering issue and the significance of the UN Security Council’s resolutions would be held in schools and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Transporters and Rickshaw unions also planned rallies in front of the press club in connection with the day.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar said that India went against Indo-Pakistan’s partition plan after illegally landing its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, which was widely condemned by the international community.

He said Kashmirs stood up against India’s illegal occupation and launched the freedom movement that led to independence of Azad Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, he said India had made a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity after abolishing the special status of IIOJK.

He said Indian occupation forces’ continued oppression, human rights abuses and organized state terrorism at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley that was virtually turned into the world’s largest jail in modern history.

He said India can’t change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in the presence of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and the illegal acts of the fascist Modi Govt taken on August 5, 2019, were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country.

He said the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalizing the Kashmir dispute that put peace in South Asia at stake.

Dr Ejaz said the strategic stability has been threatened by India as it continues to receive abundant supply of conventional and non-conventional weapons, adding the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years have characterized the global security landscape as grim.

He said the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India negated multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948, and subsequently was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

“This declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR”, he said.

He urged the international community to look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop the genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and give right of self-determination to them for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.