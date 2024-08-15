Open Menu

Kashmiris Prepared To Give Sacrifices Shoulder To Shoulder Valiant Armed Forces Of Pakistan For Country's Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Kashmiris prepared to give sacrifices shoulder to shoulder valiant armed forces of Pakistan for country's defense

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Mirpur ,Chaudhry Shaukat Ali has said that the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent Pakistan was the result of the great sacrifices of our ancestors, the great struggle and the passionate leadership of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The people of Kashmir were always prepared to give supreme sacrifices of their lives shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan besides entire Pakistani nation for the defense of the homeland Pakistan besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), besides other speakers, the commissioner expressed these views while addressing a tree planting ceremony at the Divisional Headquarters Hospital on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day.

Apart from Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sardar Aamar Aziz, officials of the State Health Services Department, DHO, Dr. Fida Hussain, district administration officials including Mirpur Division PID AJK acting chief, Javeid Malik, renowned philanthropist, Dental Surgeon, Dr.

Tahir Mahmood, Special Assistant to MS Divisional Hospital Rajab Ali Shah and other dignitaries, belonging to different schools of thought and civil society were also present on the occasion.

Shaukat Ali Chaudhry marked the division wide Pakistan Independence Day celebrations by planting a sapling at the lawn of the hospital endorsing and seeking individual and collective efforts for making ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive in Pakistan and AJK a complete success.

Earlier, the commissioner, besides other participants offered special prayer for the elevation of the ranks of the great martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the stability and security of Pakistan, the movement of Pakistan and the progress, prosperity and defense of the motherland.

APP/ahr/378

