- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiris prepared to give sacrifices shoulder to shoulder valiant armed forces of Pakistan for coun ..
Kashmiris Prepared To Give Sacrifices Shoulder To Shoulder Valiant Armed Forces Of Pakistan For Country's Defense
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Mirpur ,Chaudhry Shaukat Ali has said that the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent Pakistan was the result of the great sacrifices of our ancestors, the great struggle and the passionate leadership of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The people of Kashmir were always prepared to give supreme sacrifices of their lives shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan besides entire Pakistani nation for the defense of the homeland Pakistan besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), besides other speakers, the commissioner expressed these views while addressing a tree planting ceremony at the Divisional Headquarters Hospital on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day.
Apart from Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sardar Aamar Aziz, officials of the State Health Services Department, DHO, Dr. Fida Hussain, district administration officials including Mirpur Division PID AJK acting chief, Javeid Malik, renowned philanthropist, Dental Surgeon, Dr.
Tahir Mahmood, Special Assistant to MS Divisional Hospital Rajab Ali Shah and other dignitaries, belonging to different schools of thought and civil society were also present on the occasion.
Shaukat Ali Chaudhry marked the division wide Pakistan Independence Day celebrations by planting a sapling at the lawn of the hospital endorsing and seeking individual and collective efforts for making ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive in Pakistan and AJK a complete success.
Earlier, the commissioner, besides other participants offered special prayer for the elevation of the ranks of the great martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the stability and security of Pakistan, the movement of Pakistan and the progress, prosperity and defense of the motherland.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago