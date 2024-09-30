Kashmiris protest before UN office against farcical polls in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2024) A large number of Kashmiri-Americans and friends of Kashmir including women and children gathered at the United Nations Organization's office in New York demanding freedom from Indian occupation.

Holding banners and placards in their hands inscribed with “NO Election No Selection: UN Resolutions Only Solution”; “Election in Kashmir Just a Name: Indian Government Has no Shame”; Indian Democracy Nothing but Fake: Human Rights in Kashmir Are at Stake”; “Kashmir Election Just a Deception: Plebiscite the only Solution”; Indian Democracy Hypocritical: Kashmir Election Farcical”; Wake UP Wake UP UN WAKE UP” “Indian Army Out of Kashmir” “WE Demand Human Rights”; “Release Release: Yasin Malik”; “India: Free Kashmir,” the participants expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir", said a message received here on Sunday night.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) said, “We are here today specifically to protest the intervention of the Indian delegate. We believe that Dr. Jaishankar, the foreign minister of India does not deserve to be speaking at this august forum representing 193 countries of the world. We further believe that BJP/RSS led Modi administration is threat to international peace and security, the message said.

Dr. Fai continued that on September 27, while exercising its Right of Reply during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Indian diplomat Ms.

Bhavika Mangalanandan pretended that “Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India.” She might need a history lesson on Kashmir. Ms. Mangalanandan needs to know that Kashmiris hardly showed themselves as resigned to Indian occupation. Some discontent notwithstanding, Kashmiris never felt itself to be part of India before 1947 and feels even less so after its forcible seizure by the Indian troops.

Dr. Fai added that India unilaterally announced that the people of Kashmir through semaphore or necromancy had signaled their craving to become India’s integral part. That unilateralism has never been accepted by the United Nations, including United States. India has irretrievably lost the hearts and minds of the people in the state of Jammu & Kashmir due to the unimaginable atrocities committed by its army on the civilian population.

Dr. Pir Ali Shah Bukhari, Sajjada Naseen, Dargah Basahan sharif said the presence of Indian delegate at United Nations compromised the sanctity of this august body which was created to establish a fair world order. Modi terrorized his neighbors and had subjugated people of Kashmir, he added.

He called upon the U.N to decisively move towards implementing its resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

The nation of Kashmir is at the brink of extinction due to the demographic changes taking place in the State which needs world attention.

