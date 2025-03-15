Kashmiris Protest In Geneva, Demand UN Intervention Against India's Occupation
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A large group of Kashmiris staged a protest outside the UN office in Geneva, condemning India's alleged human rights abuses and "illegal occupation" of Jammu and Kashmir. Led by a high-level Kashmiri delegation, the protest called for the UN's immediate intervention to prevent further bloodshed and protect human rights in the region.
Speakers at the protest, highlighted the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, including thousands detained since August 2019. They also drew attention to the dire situation of Kashmiri women prisoners in Indian jails.
Besides representatives of the delegation, the protest demonstration was attended and addressed by APHC convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, Executive Director KIIR Sardar Amjad Yousuf, Advocate Parvez Shah, Zaid Hashmi, Asif Jaral, Shugufta Asharaf and others, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.
The protesters accused Indian authorities of using arbitrary detentions and anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and instill fear among the indigenous population. They appealed to the UN Human Rights Council and other international organizations to take notice of India's "totalitarian measures" aimed at changing the demographic makeup of the region.
APP/ahr/378
