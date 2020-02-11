UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris' Reaction Over Diluting Their Demography Was Beyond India's Expectations; Fakhr Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Kashmiris' reaction over diluting their demography was beyond India's expectations; Fakhr Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhr Imam Tuesday said the Indian government miscalculated the situation in the aftermath of its unilateral action on August 5 last year and the reaction of Kashmiris to the Indian attempt of diluting their demography was beyond its expectations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhr Imam Tuesday said the Indian government miscalculated the situation in the aftermath of its unilateral action on August 5 last year and the reaction of Kashmiris to the Indian attempt of diluting their demography was beyond its expectations.

The chief ministers of over eleven states in India had out rightly refused to introduce such a biased and discriminatory law in their respective states, he said while talking in ptv's talk show program.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said the Modi government was expecting emergence of new puppet leadership from within the State in its newly established two union territories in the wake of abolishing the State assembly following suspension of article 35-A of its constitution.

He said that the fanatic Indian government was using all means to subjugate the people of Kashmir, either through psychological of economic tactic.

For this, he told the State's economy was being targeted and 2 billion Dollar trade volume of the Occupied Valley had dropped by 70 percent.

To a question about possible Indo-Pak war on Kashmir issue, Syed Fakhr Imam said there was no such possibility as the Modi government was already under internal pressure of public outrage due to its fascist agenda.

Pakistan should remain in constant contact with world's influential powers including President United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General to keep them updated about the Hindus expansionist agenda of Modi government.

Related Topics

Assembly India World United Nations Dollar August All From Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

2 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

6 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

30 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University marks 'Int'l day of ..

3 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.