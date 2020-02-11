(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhr Imam Tuesday said the Indian government miscalculated the situation in the aftermath of its unilateral action on August 5 last year and the reaction of Kashmiris to the Indian attempt of diluting their demography was beyond its expectations.

The chief ministers of over eleven states in India had out rightly refused to introduce such a biased and discriminatory law in their respective states, he said while talking in ptv's talk show program.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said the Modi government was expecting emergence of new puppet leadership from within the State in its newly established two union territories in the wake of abolishing the State assembly following suspension of article 35-A of its constitution.

He said that the fanatic Indian government was using all means to subjugate the people of Kashmir, either through psychological of economic tactic.

For this, he told the State's economy was being targeted and 2 billion Dollar trade volume of the Occupied Valley had dropped by 70 percent.

To a question about possible Indo-Pak war on Kashmir issue, Syed Fakhr Imam said there was no such possibility as the Modi government was already under internal pressure of public outrage due to its fascist agenda.

Pakistan should remain in constant contact with world's influential powers including President United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General to keep them updated about the Hindus expansionist agenda of Modi government.