Kashmiris Reiterate To Follow Foot Prints Of Karbala Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiris reiterate to follow foot prints of Karbala martyrs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 09 (APP):Kashmiris are all set to observe Youm-e-Ashur tomorrow on Tuesday with reiteration of the pledge to follow the foot-steps and supreme sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions over 1400 years ago for the cause of of the supremacy and upholding of truth, justice and the teachings of islam.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the procession routes to facilitate the faithfuls in each and every nook and corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the processions will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

Security has been beefed up in all three districts of the largest Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haraam.

APP / AHR.

