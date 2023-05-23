UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Reject Holding Of G20 Meeting In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Kashmiris reject holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said on Tuesday the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have opposed the G20 meeting in Srinagar

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said on Tuesday the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have opposed the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

He said the Kashmiri people, by rejecting it, proved to the world they will not accept India's occupation in IIOJK under any circumstances.

The CM said India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris by holding such a conference and added that it wanted to show the world that the situation in IIOJK had been improved.

Khalid Khurshid said the international community now has a heavy responsibility to play its role in providing the oppressed and unprivileged people of IIOJK with their basic rights in the light of the United Nations resolutions.

He said by not participating in the G20 conference, China and Saudi Arabia highlighted the controversial status of IIOJK and sent a clear message to the world that Indian atrocities and domination over the oppressed Kashmiri people cannot be supported. India's hideous face and conspiracy have been revealed to the world, he added.

