Kashmiris Reject New Delhi's Tactics: Sirajul Haq

Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has said the people of Occupied Kashmir have completely rejected the tactics of New Delhi to create confusion in the world on Kashmir freedom movement.

The drama screened in New Delhi in the name of APC on Kashmir had nothing to do with the millions of the people of held valley who wanted liberation from Indian yoke at any cost, he added while presiding over the JI Majlise Aaamla meeting at Mansoora on Thursday.

The meeting approved the agenda of the three-day Majlise Shoora meeting which was scheduled to be started on Friday. The JI Emir would address the press conference and announce future course of action on the concluding day on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq said that people of Kashmir would never abandon their struggle against Indian occupation. He assured the people of Kashmir that every Pakistani was standing by them unshaken.

