LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections people had rejected the narrative of opposition aimed at dividing people and attacking state institutions.

Talking to the media here, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan raised a strong voice at the international fora to project Kashmiris right to self-determination as well as exposed Hindu supremacist Modi regime.

She said the nation was fully aware that PML-N had continuously negated the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris and secretly helped the Modi regime by undermining Pakistan's just stance over the Kashmir issue.

The SACM said that Kashmiris had supported Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that PTI was a strong advocate of their rights.

She said, "Maryam Safdar believes in a democracy in which the Sharif family is above the law and the whole country bows before them." Dr Firdous said the PML-N repeated its stance of giving respect to 'money' over 'vote' in the Kashmir election's campaign.

She said that PTI didn't depute any official in AJK and the whole staff was at the payroll of the PML-N led government.

She challenged the opposition to bring out any evidence of rigging and suggested Maryam Safdar to better ask PM AJK as everyone was at his disposal.