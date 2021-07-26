ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the Kashmiris had rejected PML-N's narrative by giving vote in favor of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf in general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said the people of Kashmir has put a full stop before PML-N in the AJK polls as its leaders never utter a single word against the RSS ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has begun to vent her frustration on PTI after seeing clear defeat of her party in the AJK polls, he added.