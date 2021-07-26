UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Reject PML-N's Narrative In AJK Polls: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Kashmiris reject PML-N's narrative in AJK polls: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the Kashmiris had rejected PML-N's narrative by giving vote in favor of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf in general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said the people of Kashmir has put a full stop before PML-N in the AJK polls as its leaders never utter a single word against the RSS ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has begun to vent her frustration on PTI after seeing clear defeat of her party in the AJK polls, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Narendra Modi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

3 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

4 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

4 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.