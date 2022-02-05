UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Relationship With Pakistan To Not Weak At Any Cost: Qayyum Niazi

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 05 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday reiterated that no compromise would be made on unity and identity of the state and the relationship of Kashmir with Pakistan will not be allowed to weaken at any cost.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Muzaffarabad Martyrs Memorial here.

He said Kashmirs have paid the price of Liberation of occupied Kashmir by giving their blood. The Prime Minister said that the war on the Line of Control has never stopped for the last thirty years and every citizen living on the line of control is a Ghazi.

He said the people living at the line of control are firmly stood by their army for defending their motherland. He said there is no house on the LOC that has not been riddled with bullets.

The President Dr. Arif Alvi, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also addressed the function.

President Dr. Arif Alvi unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the Martyrs' Memorial. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa specially attended the function.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said the government will set up a museum in Azad Kashmir where all the events related to Kashmir liberation movement will be collected and added that stories will be written of all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our present day.

He said that Syed Ali Gilani's slogan "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours" gave new impetus to the struggle of Kashmir liberation movement. The Prime Minister assured that the struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir will not be allowed to cool down at any cost.

>