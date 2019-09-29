UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Remain Cut Off From World As Curfew Enters 56th Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Kashmiris remain cut off from world as curfew enters 56th Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, with not even an iota of improvement in the situation on the ground, life continues to remain uncertain in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region on the 56th consecutive day (Sunday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), From North to South, business activities continue to remain suspended and public transport is off the road in the occupied territory.

Mobile calling service, broadband and pocket internet continue to remain shut on 52nd consecutive day, today.

Contradicting the Indian government's claims that schools up to high school-level are open, the parents maintain that attendance of students remains negligible in all ten districts of the valley and five of the Jammu region.

Most of the interiors in Srinagar's old city continue to remain sealed with iron barricades and concertina wire while the deployment of police and paramilitary forces is intact.

The clampdown has not only affected inter-district road connectivity drastically but has also thrown great challenges for old city residents due to the shutting of factories, industries, and other workplaces.

There are around nine cement factories in the areas and more than 70 percent of the workforce is from the local population and the transportation of cement is also carried out by trucks owned by the locals.

According to an estimate, each household in Khew and Khonmoh own trucks. There are more than 1200 trucks in the area which are lying idle.

The past over 50 days has also brought the challenging times for the patients who rely on the consumption of lifesaving drugs which is running short of stock in the valley.

The valley based chemists are pointing out at the prevailing uncertainty and the ongoing cellular gag as the major reason for the unavailability of the stocks oflife-saving drugs.

Meanwhile, amid appearance of posters asking people to carry their struggle against India's illegal occupation, there are reports of protests at Hawal and other areas of Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Business Drugs Road Jammu Srinagar Stocks Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.