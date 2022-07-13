UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Remember State-sponsored Genocide By Occupant Forces On Kashmir Martyrs' Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Kashmiris remember state-sponsored genocide by occupant forces on Kashmir Martyrs' Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris all over the world on Wednesday remembered the state-sponsored genocide of innocent Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs' Day to shake the conscience of the so-called world community on massive human rights violations and atrocities of Indian occupant forces.

The Kashmir Martyrs' Day is celebrated on July 13 every year for the past 91 years where on this historic day the people of Kashmir and Pakistan around the world commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiri muezzins who were killed outside the Srinagar Jail on July 13, 1931 by the soldiers of the then Maharaja of Kashmir while giving the call to prayer and numerous Muslims were also arrested.

It was the adhan (call for prayer) which was completed by 22 muezzins and the echo of this call to prayer was still rippling in the hearts of Kashmiris.

The story of the July 13 sacrifices still keeps the Kashmiris' spirit of independence fresh and alive.

This incident actually laid the foundation of the independence movement and this is the unforgettable day when Kashmiris pledged that they would achieve independence at all costs.

Even after this brutal incident, the Kashmiri people have been the victims of state-controlled oppression of Hindu Rashtra for the past nine decades but have not given up their just cause for right to self-determination.

Every year on July 13, the martyrs of Kashmir are paid homage all over the world and the Kashmiris also reiterate their commitment to freedom from Indian oppression.

July 13 is undoubtedly a symbol of Kashmiris' determination and struggle where despite state terrorism, India has consistently failed to stifle the voice of Kashmiris.

The blood of one lakh Kashmiri martyrs is proof of the survival of the Kashmir Independence Movement.

Since August 5, 2019, unprovoked killings, fake encounters, arrests and house raids of Kashmiris have become a daily routine. The Indian illegal move of August 5, 2019 has not been recognized by the Kashmiris nor by the world. In 2019, the Modi government insulted the history of Kashmiris by announcing the end of Martyrs' Day holiday in occupied Kashmir and the Indian government announced a public holiday on October 26 to mark the so-called 'Accession Day'.

With each passing day, hatred for the Indian state is growing in the occupied valley where the Kashmiris are fighting for their rights in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

As per the official statistics, one million Indian troops are stationed in occupied Kashmir, out of which 300,000 troops occupy Srinagar alone.

There were numerous extrajudicial killings by Indian occupant forces and the rape of more than 11,255 women have shaken the global conscience. During the ongoing month, brutal killings continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and 35 people have been martyred without any reason.

Moreover, nine people were caught and killed,104 people were arrested without any crime and detained, six buildings were demolished, two women were widowed and six children were orphaned during the month of July, 2022.

In many incidents of extrajudicial killing the Kashmiri youth was martyred in fake police encounters.

The blood of martyrs will not go in vain and Kashmiris' dream of independence will one day come true. India is bent on converting the disputed territory from a Muslim-majority state to a Hindu-majority one, in violation of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention 4.

Due to this conflict, there is a serious humanitarian crisis in IIOJK at the present which has to be addressed by the international community. Despite all these nefarious tactics, India has always failed to distort the identity and history of Kashmiris.

Today, human rights organizations around the world are protesting against Indian oppression in IIOJK. The bitter facts of India's illegal occupation claimed that since 1989, 96,089 people were brutally martyred, 7,244 people were arrested and killed in custody,164,931 people were arrested and detained, 110,484 houses, buildings and offices were unjustifiably demolished whereas in those 33 years, 22,946 women became widows, 107,866 children were orphaned and 1,255 women were sexually abused by the Indian occupant forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jail Jammu Srinagar Geneva Independence July August October Women 2019 Prayer Muslim All From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.