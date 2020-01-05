Kashmiris right to self-determination is need of time: Mushtaq Ghani

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 05(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Sunday said that the international community should know the sensitivity of Kashmir issue and it was need of the hour that Kashmiri people were given their rights as promised in the light of United Nation UN resolutions.

He said this while addressing a seminar at Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad on non-implementation of UN resolution on the referendum in Kashmir organized by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq.

The Speaker said that the UN should cancel the membership of India for not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir. Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that today we all mark the day when Kashmirs to commemorate their right to chose their own fates.

On this day Kashmiris ask all the civilized world to understand the cause of the dispute and the pain that they have suffered for it, the struggle that they were not willing to give up, he said.

Commissioner Hazara reiterated the unwavering political, the moral and diplomatic support of the people and Government of Pakistan to the struggle of Kashmiri people to safeguard their fundamental rights including their right to self-determination.

In the seminar District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal, AC Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Amin ul Hassan and a large number of participants including members of trade union, civil society, religious and political parties have attended the seminar and walk.