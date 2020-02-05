UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Right To Self-determination Is Need Of Hour: Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday said that the international community should know the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and it was the need of the hour that Kashmiri people were given their rights as promised in the light of United Nations resolutions

The Speaker said this in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that today, we all mark the day to commemorate the right to choose their own fates.

On this day, Kashmiris asked all the civilized world to understand the cause of the dispute and the pain that they have suffered for it, he added.

While addressing a seminar on Kashmir Day, which was organized by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam reiterated the unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support of the people and Government of Pakistan to the struggle of Kashmiri people to safeguard their fundamental rights including their right to self-determination.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, AC Mujtaba Bharwana, District education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad and a large number of participants including members of trade union, civil society, religious and political parties have attended the seminar and walk.

