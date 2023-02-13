Kashmiris' right to self-determination is unassailable: Shaheen Alvi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 13 (APP):Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Adviser to ex-Premier AJK, has said that the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State to self-determination via an international plebiscite is "unassailable" as it is granted to them by the United Nations Security Council via its various Kashmir-related resolutions.

In his conversation with APP here on Monday, Alvi suggested that diplomatic efforts should now focus on the formation of Special Kashmir Committee to facilitate an early solution to the dispute.

As many as 193 member states of the UNO do not accept India's claims on Kashmir, he said, adding "this makes a healthy support for Kashmiris".

Kashmiris, he said, want the "implementation of the UN road map on Kashmir for the sake of lasting peace among South Asian countries".

Condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir he said that imprisoning Kashmiri political leaders, rights workers, and peaceful women had worsened the situation. He demanded the restoration of Kashmir to pre-August 5, 2019 status.