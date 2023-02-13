UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination Is Unassailable: Shaheen Alvi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kashmiris' right to self-determination is unassailable: Shaheen Alvi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 13 (APP):Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Adviser to ex-Premier AJK, has said that the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State to self-determination via an international plebiscite is "unassailable" as it is granted to them by the United Nations Security Council via its various Kashmir-related resolutions.

In his conversation with APP here on Monday, Alvi suggested that diplomatic efforts should now focus on the formation of Special Kashmir Committee to facilitate an early solution to the dispute.

As many as 193 member states of the UNO do not accept India's claims on Kashmir, he said, adding "this makes a healthy support for Kashmiris".

Kashmiris, he said, want the "implementation of the UN road map on Kashmir for the sake of lasting peace among South Asian countries".

Condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir he said that imprisoning Kashmiri political leaders, rights workers, and peaceful women had worsened the situation. He demanded the restoration of Kashmir to pre-August 5, 2019 status.

Related Topics

India United Nations Road Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women 2019 Asia

Recent Stories

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

38 minutes ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

38 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

2 hours ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

2 hours ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.