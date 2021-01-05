UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Right To Self-determination Need Of Time: Mushtaq Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kashmiris right to self-determination need of time: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Tuesday said international community should know the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and it was the need of the hour that people of IIOJK should be given their due rights as per United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said this in a message on the Right to Self Determination for the people of IIOJK.

The speaker said that the UN should cancel the membership of India for not holding a plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ghani said that today we all mark the day when Kashmirs were commemorating the right to choose their own fates.

"On this day Kashmiris ask all the civilized world to understand the cause of the dispute and the pain that they have suffered for it and the struggle that they are not willing to give up," he said.

Mushtaq said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris to safeguard their fundamental rights including right to self-determination.

