Kashmiris Rights Outfit GPKSC UK Felicitate Anas Sarwar For Securing Scottish Labor Party Leader Slot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:08 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) : The UK-based Kashmiris international rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Wednesday congratulated Anas Sarwar on having been elected as the Leader of Scottish Labor Party.

The Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, President of the organization Kala Khan besides all other GPKSC office bearers felicitated Anas Sarwar with good wishes to vibrantly serving under the fold of the Scottish Labor Party by fully supporting Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian forced and illegal occupation through securing their legitimate right to self determination Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on a visit to Pakistan and AJK, said that Anas Sarwar has established history by emerging as the first-ever elected Asian leader of a major political party in Scotland.

"A very well deserved Anas Sarwar as his leadership will bring a new energy and campaigning zeal to other Asia-origin politicians and activists engaged in the United Kingdom political arena", Sikander observed.

The GPKSC Chairman further said that the Victorious Anas Sarwar will serve in the UK politics like his father, currently serving as the Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar who made history by having been elected as member of the British Parliament (MP) from the Glasgow Govan in 1997 general elections, emerging the first Muslim MP in the United Kingdom and the first Asian MP elected to represent a Scottish constituency, he underlined.

