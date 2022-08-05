UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Sacrificed 100,000 Precious Lives For Right To Self-determination: Advisor To PM Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that the Kashmiris had so far sacrificed more than 100,000 precious lives for their right to self-determination.

Addressing the participants of a walk held on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Kaira said despite all the brutal tactics, India had failed to weaken the resolve of self-determination of Kashmiris.

Kaira said Indian government had issued millions of domiciles to Hindus in a bid to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said according to new changes made in the law, the non-state persons were given the right to buy property there (in the territory).

He pledged the resolve that the people belonging to different school of thoughts in Pakistan were united with their Kashmiri brethren as independence of Pakistan was not complete without the independence of Kashmir.

"We have to shake the conscience of the world by our sheer determination and struggle to fight the case of Kashmir at the global level", he concluded.

