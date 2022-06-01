UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris' Sacrifices For Freedom Unforgettable: Raja Farooq Haider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiris' sacrifices for freedom unforgettable: Raja Farooq Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people for freedom movement were unforgettable.

While addressing at the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir Issue, The Way Forward here Wednesday, he suggested that a delegation of Kashmiri leaders should visit different countries to highlight the Kashmir cause. "We are grateful to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and the entire Pakistani nation for raising their voice on Kashmir. It needs to be made effective and all suggestions need to be implemented, he expressed.

Farooq Haider said that a Cell on Kashmir was formed in the Foreign Ministry, adding that that Kashmiris should be given an opportunity to present their case before the world where Kashmiris would be listened more attentively which would have more effect.

Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider addresses the All Parties Kashmir Conference I responsibly say that our embassies have not played a dynamic role in Kashmir in the last four years We should talk openly about 35A We should talk about the ground realities The economy of India and the economy of Pakistan must be compared Talk to UAE not to invest in Indian oppressed Kashmir Former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on members and leadership of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Imran Khan asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to draw up a road map on Kashmir We presented eleven points to Shah Mehmood Qureshi from all political parties We waited for a meeting with the Prime Minister on these 11 points Pakistani can deceive Pakistan No Kashmiri can deceive PakistanI am ready to write with blood if there is a secret ballot Omar Abdullah will also vote for PakistanLet me tell you that even if India attacks Lahore, you will fight

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Shah Mehmood Qureshi Omar Abdullah Vote UAE Visit Road Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Blood

Recent Stories

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

2 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

3 hours ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

3 hours ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

4 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.