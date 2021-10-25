UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris' Sacrifices To Bear Fruit Soon: Kamoka

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka Monday said that sacrifices of Kashmiris would bring revolution in the valley soon as India could not suppress their voice through force.

In a message issued here, he strongly condemned cruelty and barbarism of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that India had deployed maximum force in IIOJK and allowed its goons to kill innocent people of Kashmir for raising voice for their right to self-determination.

He said that India had converted Kashmir into a prison. Therefore, the international community must play its role and force India to end draconian laws in IIOJK.

He said that the Pakistani nation would observe black day on Oct 27 to condemn Indian cruelty and urge the international community that they should completely reject India's illegal occupation in held Kashmir.

