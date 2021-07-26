Kashmiris say goodbye to 'corrupt' PML-N, PPP: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had buried politics of the 'corrupt' political parties by giving a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections.

In a statement, he said both the political parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were already rejected by people in Gilgit Baltistan polls and general elections of 2018 in the country for plundering national exchequer.

Farrukh said Kashmiris taught exemplary lesson to Modi's cronies, money launderers, fake account holders, certified liars and corrupt people and made the day of July 25 a part of history.

The Kashmiri people through power of vote rejected those who made deals on Kashmir cause, he remarked, adding that the Kashmiris could never forgive those who invited Modi on their wedding ceremonies and accepted gifts of 'Saris' and mangoes from him by ignoring Hurriyat leaders.

Praising the people of Kashmir for bringing politics of bullying, rigging, accusations and criticism to an end, he extended gratitude to Kashmiris living in AJK and other parts of country for reposing confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Imran Khan being a true ambassador of Kashmiris would continue to fight their case and advocate the Kashmir cause at all international fora.

The minister said the PTI would not only respect the mandate given by people of Kashmir, but also carry out massive development projects for welfare and prosperity of AJK people.

He also chided Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their parties' worst-ever defeat in the AJK polls.