UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Say Goodbye To 'corrupt' PML-N, PPP: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Kashmiris say goodbye to 'corrupt' PML-N, PPP: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had buried politics of the 'corrupt' political parties by giving a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections.

In a statement, he said both the political parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were already rejected by people in Gilgit Baltistan polls and general elections of 2018 in the country for plundering national exchequer.

Farrukh said Kashmiris taught exemplary lesson to Modi's cronies, money launderers, fake account holders, certified liars and corrupt people and made the day of July 25 a part of history.

The Kashmiri people through power of vote rejected those who made deals on Kashmir cause, he remarked, adding that the Kashmiris could never forgive those who invited Modi on their wedding ceremonies and accepted gifts of 'Saris' and mangoes from him by ignoring Hurriyat leaders.

Praising the people of Kashmir for bringing politics of bullying, rigging, accusations and criticism to an end, he extended gratitude to Kashmiris living in AJK and other parts of country for reposing confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Imran Khan being a true ambassador of Kashmiris would continue to fight their case and advocate the Kashmir cause at all international fora.

The minister said the PTI would not only respect the mandate given by people of Kashmir, but also carry out massive development projects for welfare and prosperity of AJK people.

He also chided Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their parties' worst-ever defeat in the AJK polls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Marriage Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money July 2018 Muslim All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PTI wins AJK legislative assembly election

3 minutes ago

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.