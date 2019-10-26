Kashmiris settled in Sialkot ask Fazlur Rehman not to damage Kashmir cause

Kashmiri refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts have urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir liberation movement and undermining the national cause for his personal gains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmiri refugees Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts have urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir liberation movement and undermining the national cause for his personal gains.

Some of the refugees including Mehmood Dar, Rehim Butt and Subhan Dar told the media on Saturday that apparently Maulana Fazl was pursuing some hidden agenda.

They said Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee for a long period of time but he did nothing for Kashmir issue resolution.