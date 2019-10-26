UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Settled In Sialkot Ask Fazlur Rehman Not To Damage Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

Kashmiris settled in Sialkot ask Fazlur Rehman not to damage Kashmir cause

Kashmiri refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts have urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir liberation movement and undermining the national cause for his personal gains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmiri refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts have urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir liberation movement and undermining the national cause for his personal gains.

Some of the refugees including Mehmood Dar, Rehim Butt and Subhan Dar told the media on Saturday that apparently Maulana Fazl was pursuing some hidden agenda.

They said Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee for a long period of time but he did nothing for Kashmir issue resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Jammu Sialkot Narowal Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

KP natural resources could be utilized with help o ..

1 minute ago

Eight members of two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Syria Calls Israel Main Beneficiary of Middle East ..

2 minutes ago

RPO Multan reviews law, order situation

2 minutes ago

Women squash team for South Asian Games announced

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 1024 cases

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.